Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 2, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west of 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. East-northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.