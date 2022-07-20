Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.