Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 21, 2022





July 21 – 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south at 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night -Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.