Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 21, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night– Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Breezy.

Tuesday -Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Wednesday Night -Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy.

Thursday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.