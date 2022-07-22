Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 22, 2022

July 22, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming northeast in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming east at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.