Sweetwater extended weather forecast for July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.