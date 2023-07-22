Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 22, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind coming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. South wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91.