Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 23, 2022

July 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.