Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 23, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind coming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91.