Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 24, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Windy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west-southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.