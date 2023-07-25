Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 25, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south-southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.