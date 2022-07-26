Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sponsor
Sponsor
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Sponsor
Sponsor