Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.