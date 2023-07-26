Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 26, 2023

Today – Isolated showers before noon, then isolated thunderstorms between noon and 5 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.