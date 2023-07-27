Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 27, 2023

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming north-northeast in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. East-southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Wednesday– A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.