Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.