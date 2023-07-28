Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 28, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light west-southwest wind becoming southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.