Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.