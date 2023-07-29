Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 29, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South-southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 79.