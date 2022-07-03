Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 3, 2022

July 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 11 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.