Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 3, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night– Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday-Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.