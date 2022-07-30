Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
