Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.