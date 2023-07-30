Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 30, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 78. South wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77.