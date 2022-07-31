Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 31, 2022

July 31, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.