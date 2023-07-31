Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 31, 2023

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming south-southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South-southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. North wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Friday– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.