Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 4, 2023

Independence Day – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West-northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming north-northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 6 to 16 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.