Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 5, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind of 8 to 15 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. West-southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East-northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.