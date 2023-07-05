Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 5, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind of 8 to 15 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. West-southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East-northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.