Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 6, 2022

July 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 10 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.