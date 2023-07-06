Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 6, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind coming west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. North wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.