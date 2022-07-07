Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91.