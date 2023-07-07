Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 7, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East-northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East-northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 6 to 16 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.