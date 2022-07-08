Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.