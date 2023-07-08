Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 8, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North-northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.