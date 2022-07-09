Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 9, 2022

July 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.