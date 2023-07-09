Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 9, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.