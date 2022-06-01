Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.