Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 1, 2023

Today Scattered showers before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.