Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 10, 2022

Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 19 to 24 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph and decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday – slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.