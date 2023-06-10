Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 10, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. East wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.