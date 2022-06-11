Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 11, 2022

June 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west at 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph becoming south at 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph and decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph and increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.