Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 11, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. East-northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.