Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 12, 2022

June 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.