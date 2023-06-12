Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 12, 2023

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. East-northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west-southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then a chance of showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light west-southwest wind becoming west at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 44. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.