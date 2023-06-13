Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 13, 2023

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.