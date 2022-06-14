Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the US Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph becoming west at 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph and increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sponsor

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.