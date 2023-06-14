Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 14, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then isolated showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night– Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then isolated showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.