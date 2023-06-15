Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 15, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 41. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Juneteenth – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.