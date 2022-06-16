Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 16, 2022

June 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind of 17 to 22 mph and decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a south southeast wind of 14 to 19 mph becoming southwest at 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.