Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 16, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight– Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. East-northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday– Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.