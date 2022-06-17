Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 17, 2022

June 17, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest at 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind of 18 to 23 mph and decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph and decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.