Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 17, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light south-southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 21 to 26 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.