Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 17, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light south-southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 21 to 26 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.